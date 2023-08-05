Stephens Raises Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target to $110.00

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stephens from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.50.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $93.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.17. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $114.99.

In related news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $2,352,387.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,988,511.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Addus HomeCare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $387,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,400.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 24,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $2,352,387.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,511.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,279 shares of company stock worth $2,759,781 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth $537,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

