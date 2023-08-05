Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ares Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the investment management company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Ares Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

ARCC has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

ARCC stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.82%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is presently 116.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,535,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,828 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1,793.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,689,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $147,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,532 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after acquiring an additional 687,496 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after purchasing an additional 621,814 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,303,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,188,000 after acquiring an additional 571,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

