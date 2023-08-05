StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20. BSQUARE has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BSQUARE

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

