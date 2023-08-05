Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Issued By William Blair

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameresco in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameresco’s FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.97 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Ameresco Stock Down 3.8 %

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

AMRC opened at $50.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average is $49.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc raised its position in Ameresco by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,336,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,978,000 after buying an additional 145,469 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,216,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameresco by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 212,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameresco news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $231,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.