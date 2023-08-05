AMETEK, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMETEK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $6.23 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AMETEK’s FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

AMETEK Price Performance

AME stock opened at $156.63 on Thursday. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $110.87 and a fifty-two week high of $164.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.69.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

