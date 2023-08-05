Ameris Bancorp Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ameris Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.21). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABCB. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

ABCB opened at $44.55 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $38.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 412.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $292,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,445,498.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameris Bancorp news, CFO Nicole S. Stokes purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,368.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,498.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 29,490 shares of company stock valued at $898,226 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.