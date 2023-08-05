Head to Head Survey: Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) & H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD)

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD – Get Free Report) and Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for H-CYTE and Penumbra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A Penumbra 0 1 10 0 2.91

Penumbra has a consensus target price of $329.33, suggesting a potential upside of 30.50%. Given Penumbra’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Penumbra is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

91.1% of Penumbra shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of H-CYTE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Penumbra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares H-CYTE and Penumbra’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H-CYTE $1.61 million 0.32 -$4.80 million N/A N/A Penumbra $847.13 million 11.45 -$2.00 million $0.74 341.03

Penumbra has higher revenue and earnings than H-CYTE.

Risk and Volatility

H-CYTE has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penumbra has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares H-CYTE and Penumbra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H-CYTE -450.40% N/A -777.68% Penumbra 3.11% 3.21% 2.36%

Summary

Penumbra beats H-CYTE on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H-CYTE

(Get Free Report)

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc., together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands. It also provides neurosurgical aspiration tools for the removal of tissue and fluids under the Artemis Neuro Evacuation Device brand; aspiration-based thrombectomy systems for vascular applications under the Indigo System, Lightning, and CAT RX brand; and detachable embolic coil systems for peripheral embolization under the Ruby Coil and Ruby LP brand names. In addition, the company offers microcatheter for the delivery of detachable coils and occlusion devices under the LANTERN brand; and POD (Penumbra Occlusion Device) brand, as well as immersive 3D computer-based technology platform under the Real Immersive System brand; and a complementary device for use with Ruby Coil and POD for vessel occlusion under the Packing Coil and Packing Coil LP brands. The company sells its products through direct sales organizations and distributors. Penumbra, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

