IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) & Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Financial Comparison

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) and Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IF Bancorp and Community Investors Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Dividends

IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. IF Bancorp pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IF Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. IF Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares IF Bancorp and Community Investors Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp 15.12% 7.18% 0.61% Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.8% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IF Bancorp and Community Investors Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp $30.30 million 1.71 $5.78 million $1.59 9.75 Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IF Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp.

Summary

IF Bancorp beats Community Investors Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans primarily comprising automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it invests in securities; and provides ATM, online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Watseka, Illinois.

About Community Investors Bancorp

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers checking and business checking plus accounts; savings and investment accounts, such as health savings, statement savings, Christmas club, time deposit, individual retirement, and insured money market accounts, as well as merchant and direct deposit services; and other services, including Internet and telephone banking, debit card, night depository, notary, and safe deposit box services. It also provides consumer loans, including personal, auto, home equity, and home improvement loans; commercial loans comprising real estate, term, business expansion, construction, and SBA loans; and mortgages. In addition, the company offers financial planning and investment advice services. Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1888 and is based in Bucyrus, Ohio.

