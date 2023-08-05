Head to Head Analysis: FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) & Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB)

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) and Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

FinWise Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FinWise Bancorp and Bridgewater Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FinWise Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bridgewater Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

FinWise Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.80%. Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.32%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than FinWise Bancorp.

This table compares FinWise Bancorp and Bridgewater Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FinWise Bancorp $80.30 million 1.65 $25.11 million $1.40 7.36 Bridgewater Bancshares $170.03 million 1.80 $53.39 million $1.60 6.86

Bridgewater Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than FinWise Bancorp. Bridgewater Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FinWise Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.5% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FinWise Bancorp and Bridgewater Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FinWise Bancorp 22.67% 13.38% 4.57% Bridgewater Bancshares 24.28% 15.24% 1.14%

Summary

Bridgewater Bancshares beats FinWise Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits. The company also provides small business administration, residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial non-real estate loans. In addition, it offers debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services; and cash management and treasury services. The company operates a full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah. FinWise Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business-related purposes; paycheck protection program loans; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company online, mobile, and direct banking services. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

