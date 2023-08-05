Reviewing Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS) and Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB)

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) and Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Citizens Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Itaú Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Citizens Financial Services pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Itaú Unibanco pays out 6.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Financial Services has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Citizens Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of Citizens Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Itaú Unibanco shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Citizens Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Itaú Unibanco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Services 16.88% 14.17% 1.22% Itaú Unibanco 10.38% 17.88% 1.37%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Citizens Financial Services and Itaú Unibanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Citizens Financial Services and Itaú Unibanco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Itaú Unibanco 0 1 3 0 2.75

Itaú Unibanco has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.35%. Given Itaú Unibanco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Itaú Unibanco is more favorable than Citizens Financial Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citizens Financial Services and Itaú Unibanco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Services $93.10 million 2.93 $29.06 million $4.55 14.93 Itaú Unibanco $54.88 billion N/A $5.75 billion $0.59 9.62

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Financial Services. Itaú Unibanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Citizens Financial Services has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Itaú Unibanco beats Citizens Financial Services on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. The company also provides professional trust administration, investment management services, estate planning and administration, custody of securities, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, it offers brokerage and financial planning services, as well as assistance in various oil and gas leasing matters; and provides mutual funds, annuities, and health and life insurance products. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies. The Wholesale Bank segment offers corporate and investment banking activities, including its middle-market banking business. The Activities with the Market and Corporation segment deals with the result arising from capital surplus, subordinated debt surplus and the net balance of tax credits and debts. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

