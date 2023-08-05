Critical Review: Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) and Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) and Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synopsys and Xunlei’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synopsys $5.08 billion 13.22 $984.59 million $5.93 74.44 Xunlei $342.56 million 0.36 $21.46 million $0.25 7.64

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than Xunlei. Xunlei is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synopsys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

85.4% of Synopsys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Xunlei shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Synopsys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Xunlei shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Synopsys and Xunlei, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synopsys 0 1 10 0 2.91 Xunlei 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synopsys currently has a consensus target price of $438.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.77%. Given Synopsys’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Synopsys is more favorable than Xunlei.

Risk and Volatility

Synopsys has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xunlei has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Synopsys and Xunlei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synopsys 17.41% 16.29% 9.66% Xunlei 4.73% 5.55% 3.74%

Summary

Synopsys beats Xunlei on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. It also provides intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; logic libraries and embedded memories; processor cores, software, and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; security IP solutions; IP solutions for automotive market; and system-on-chip (SoC) infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating-point components, and Arm AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, the company offers HAPS FPGA-based prototyping systems; virtual prototyping solutions; and Platform Architect solutions for SoC architecture analysis and optimization, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Further, it provides security testing, managed services, programs and professional services, and training that enable its customers to detect and remediate security vulnerabilities, and defects in the software development lifecycle, as well as manufacturing solutions. The company serves electronics, financial services, automotive, medicine, energy, and industrial areas. Synopsys, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Xunlei

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel. It also provides Mobile Xunlei, a mobile application that allows users to search, download, consume, and store digital media content; Xunlei Media Player, which supports online and offline play of digital media content, as well as simultaneous play of digital media content while it is being transmitted by Xunlei Accelerator; online games through online game website and mobile app; live video streaming and online advertising services; and cloud computing services and products, live streaming services, and other internet value-added services. The company was formerly known as Giganology Limited and changed its name to Xunlei Limited in January 2011. Xunlei Limited was founded in 2003 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

