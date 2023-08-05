Critical Analysis: Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) and Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Vista Gold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$28.71 million ($0.43) -8.21 Vista Gold N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($0.06) -8.50

Vista Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perpetua Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Perpetua Resources and Vista Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Perpetua Resources presently has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 176.20%. Vista Gold has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 390.39%. Given Vista Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than Perpetua Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and Vista Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A -29.74% -26.10% Vista Gold N/A -67.06% -61.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of Vista Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Perpetua Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Vista Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Perpetua Resources has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vista Gold has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. Vista Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

