Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives $383.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $383.33.

A number of analysts have commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,341,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,020,000 after purchasing an additional 886,679 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,308,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537,248 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,280,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,316,000 after purchasing an additional 163,988 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO stock opened at $156.62 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97. The firm has a market cap of $351.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

