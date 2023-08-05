TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) vs. Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Financial Comparison

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) and Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

TriCo Bancshares has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Bancshares has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and Equity Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TriCo Bancshares $418.55 million 3.02 $125.42 million $4.03 9.43 Equity Bancshares $224.21 million 1.92 $57.69 million $3.16 8.80

Dividends

TriCo Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Equity Bancshares. Equity Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriCo Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

TriCo Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Equity Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. TriCo Bancshares pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity Bancshares pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TriCo Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Equity Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TriCo Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares TriCo Bancshares and Equity Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TriCo Bancshares 28.58% 12.90% 1.36% Equity Bancshares 20.01% 12.94% 1.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.8% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Equity Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of TriCo Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Equity Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for TriCo Bancshares and Equity Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TriCo Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75 Equity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.18%. Equity Bancshares has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.00%. Given TriCo Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TriCo Bancshares is more favorable than Equity Bancshares.

Summary

TriCo Bancshares beats Equity Bancshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and other customary banking services, including safe deposit boxes; and independent financial and broker-dealer services. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses. The company's loan products also comprise various consumer loans to individuals and professionals, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides debit cards; online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; mobile banking solutions comprising remote check deposits with mobile bill pay; ATMs; and treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and stop payment services. In addition, the company offers cash management deposit products, such as lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts, as well as banking services through telephone, mail, and personal appointments. It operates a network of branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas.

