Comparing Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) & Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF)

Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Impac Mortgage and Global Self Storage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impac Mortgage $8.60 million 0.30 -$39.43 million ($1.71) -0.04 Global Self Storage $11.94 million 4.84 $2.06 million $0.25 20.76

Global Self Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Impac Mortgage. Impac Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Self Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Impac Mortgage has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Impac Mortgage and Global Self Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impac Mortgage N/A -1,309.14% -37.12% Global Self Storage 22.76% 5.73% 4.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Impac Mortgage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Global Self Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Impac Mortgage and Global Self Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Impac Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Global Self Storage has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.87%. Given Global Self Storage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than Impac Mortgage.

Summary

Global Self Storage beats Impac Mortgage on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities. The Real Estate Services segment performs servicing and provides loss mitigation services for securitized long-term mortgage portfolio. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment is composed of residual interests in securitization trusts. The company was founded by Joseph R. Tomkinson in August 1995 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

