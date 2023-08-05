Critical Survey: SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) vs. Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGY – Get Free Report) and Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SMA Solar Technology and Canadian Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Canadian Solar $7.92 billion 0.29 $239.97 million $4.49 7.71

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than SMA Solar Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

48.8% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Canadian Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SMA Solar Technology and Canadian Solar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMA Solar Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Canadian Solar 1 3 2 0 2.17

Canadian Solar has a consensus price target of $47.60, indicating a potential upside of 37.57%. Given Canadian Solar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Solar is more favorable than SMA Solar Technology.

Profitability

This table compares SMA Solar Technology and Canadian Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMA Solar Technology N/A N/A N/A Canadian Solar 3.97% 14.02% 3.50%

Summary

Canadian Solar beats SMA Solar Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types; battery inverters for high voltage batteries, on- and off- grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, large scale storage solutions, and accessories; medium-voltage technology products; and DC-DC converters. It also provides E-mobility charging solutions; monitoring and control solutions for PV systems; and energy data services, as well as digital solutions to design, operate, and service PV systems and energy systems. The company was formerly known as SMA Technologie AG and changed its name to SMA Solar Technology AG in June 2008. SMA Solar Technology AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Niestetal, Germany.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc. (CSI) Solar and Global Energy. The CSI Solar segment offers standard solar modules and battery storage solutions, as well as solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories; and engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services. The Global Energy segment engages in the development, construction, maintenance, and sale of solar and battery storage projects; operation of solar power plants; and sale of electricity. This segment also provides operation and maintenance (O&M) services, including monitoring, inspections, repair, and replacement of plant equipment; and site management and administrative support services for solar projects, as well as asset management services. As of January 31, 2023, this segment had a fleet of solar power plants in operation with an aggregate capacity of approximately 574 MWp. The company serves distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies. It sells its products primarily under its Canadian Solar brand name; and on an OEM basis. Canadian Solar Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Guelph, Canada.

