Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) versus Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Financial Contrast

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Truist Financial pays out 48.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital One Financial pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Truist Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Truist Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.5% of Truist Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Capital One Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Truist Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Truist Financial 0 11 7 0 2.39 Capital One Financial 3 5 4 0 2.08

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Truist Financial and Capital One Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Truist Financial presently has a consensus price target of $40.82, suggesting a potential upside of 27.28%. Capital One Financial has a consensus price target of $109.09, suggesting a potential downside of 3.79%. Given Truist Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than Capital One Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Truist Financial has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Truist Financial and Capital One Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Truist Financial $24.08 billion 1.77 $6.26 billion $4.32 7.42 Capital One Financial $38.37 billion 1.13 $7.36 billion $13.06 8.68

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Truist Financial. Truist Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital One Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Truist Financial and Capital One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Truist Financial 20.17% 11.73% 1.16% Capital One Financial 11.94% 9.72% 1.12%

Summary

Truist Financial beats Capital One Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides funding; asset management; automobile lending; credit card lending; consumer finance; home equity and mortgage lending; insurance, such as property and casualty, life, employee benefits, workers compensation and professional liability, surety coverage, title, and other insurance products; investment brokerage; mobile/online banking; and payment, lease financing, small business lending, and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers association, capital market, institutional trust, insurance premium finance, derivatives, commercial lending, international banking, leasing, merchant, commercial deposit and treasury, small business and student lending, floor plan, commercial mortgage lending, mortgage warehouse lending, private equity investment, real estate lending, and supply chain financing services. Further, the company provides corporate and investment banking, retail and wholesale brokerage, securities underwriting and market making, loan syndication, and investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as BB&T Corporation and changed its name to Truist Financial Corporation in December 2019. Truist Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company accepts checking accounts, money market deposits, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. Its loan products include credit card loans; auto and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through digital channels, branches, cafés, and other distribution channels located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and California. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

