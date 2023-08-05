Analysts Set Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) PT at $125.71

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $237,546.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $237,546.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,117.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total transaction of $11,845,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 671,654 shares in the company, valued at $79,557,416.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,062 shares of company stock worth $15,592,382 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $114.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $119.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.23%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

See Also

