Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives $52.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPRX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total value of $1,165,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 902,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,040,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Royalty Pharma news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,165,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 902,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,040,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 130,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,836,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,706,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 485,388 shares of company stock valued at $15,543,025 and have sold 1,900,622 shares valued at $62,403,628. 18.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 12,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,103,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,928,000 after buying an additional 670,204 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $30.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Royalty Pharma has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Free Report

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.