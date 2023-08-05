Financial Analysis: Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) vs. True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) and True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Nokia Oyj has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, True Nature has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nokia Oyj and True Nature’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nokia Oyj 16.16% 10.43% 5.20% True Nature N/A N/A -13,987.90%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nokia Oyj 0 4 6 0 2.60 True Nature 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nokia Oyj and True Nature, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus target price of $5.83, indicating a potential upside of 49.07%. Given Nokia Oyj’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nokia Oyj is more favorable than True Nature.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nokia Oyj and True Nature’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nokia Oyj $26.25 billion 0.84 $4.48 billion $0.76 5.14 True Nature N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A

Nokia Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than True Nature.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.5% of Nokia Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of True Nature shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nokia Oyj beats True Nature on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, Wi-Fi in-home solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, business, mobile, cloud, and digital industry applications, as well as software-defined WAN solutions; a portfolio of optical networks comprising portfolio coherent optical transponders, optical transport network switchers, wavelength-division multiplexers, reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer solutions, and optical line systems for metro access and aggregation, data center interconnect, regional, and long-haul/ultra-long-haul applications; and submarine networks. In addition, it offers cloud and network services, including core network solutions, such as voice and packet core; business applications, which covers security, automation, and monetization; cloud and cognitive services; and enterprise solutions covering private wireless and industrial automation. Further, the company provides hardware, software, and services, as well as licensing of intellectual property, including patents, technologies, and the Nokia brand. It serves communications service providers, webscales, hyperscalers, digital industries, and government. Nokia Oyj was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

About True Nature

True Nature Holding, Inc. focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

