Analysts Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT at $15.33

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

SPWR opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. SunPower has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $440.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.00 million. Research analysts expect that SunPower will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 425.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,426,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,427,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after acquiring an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 850,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,298,000 after acquiring an additional 58,212 shares in the last quarter. 39.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

