Brokerages Set Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT at $553.46

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $553.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR opened at $537.04 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $595.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.65.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $2,315,185.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,260,554.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $2,315,185.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,260,554.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $291,353.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,401 shares in the company, valued at $54,255,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,401 shares of company stock worth $40,331,541. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

