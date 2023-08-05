Brokerages Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Price Target at $25.03

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.03.

ACI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 95.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,614,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,181,000 after buying an additional 7,613,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $112,083,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 179.1% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,555,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848,026 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 138.2% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,380,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 56.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,094,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,146 shares during the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

