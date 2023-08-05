Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Receives GBX 2,075 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,075 ($26.64).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABF. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.68) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Associated British Foods to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($27.60) to GBX 2,250 ($28.89) in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at GBX 2,010 ($25.81) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.61. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of GBX 1,223 ($15.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,139 ($27.46). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,974.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,951.48. The stock has a market cap of £15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2,115.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Associated British Foods Company Profile

In other news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 45,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,007 ($25.77), for a total transaction of £910,274.85 ($1,168,667.16). 56.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.