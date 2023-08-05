Brokerages Set Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Price Target at GBX 211.40

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 211.40 ($2.71).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.44) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Shares of Serco Group stock opened at GBX 157.70 ($2.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,213.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Serco Group has a 1 year low of GBX 135.30 ($1.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 190.02 ($2.44). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 149.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 151.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a GBX 1.14 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Serco Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,307.69%.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

