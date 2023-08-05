Brokerages Set The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Target Price at $175.43

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.43.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Middleby Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $142.55 on Wednesday. Middleby has a 52-week low of $122.33 and a 52-week high of $162.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.56 and its 200 day moving average is $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Middleby will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $35,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the first quarter valued at about $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Middleby by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Middleby by 136.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,366,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Articles

