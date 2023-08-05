Analysts Set Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Target Price at $38.25

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGR. StockNews.com began coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $34.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.35. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $51.71.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Avangrid had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 117.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avangrid

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,669,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,831,000 after purchasing an additional 72,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,272,000 after buying an additional 118,195 shares in the last quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. raised its position in Avangrid by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,533,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,789,000 after buying an additional 2,300,782 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avangrid by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,266,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,403,000 after acquiring an additional 231,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Avangrid by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,201,000 after acquiring an additional 32,944 shares during the last quarter. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.