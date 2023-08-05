Brokerages Set Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) PT at $108.67

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.67.
Several research firms have issued reports on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.
In related news, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $75,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,769 shares in the company, valued at $352,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $75,080.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,401.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $156,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,676.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $102.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.17. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $106.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.
