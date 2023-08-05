Analysts Set Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Price Target at $7.73

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.98.

Several brokerages have commented on RIG. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Transocean Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RIG opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Transocean has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $8.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $3,367,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 8,124.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Transocean during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

