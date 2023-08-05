Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives $21.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.21.

ESI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $3,074,757.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,109,378.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Element Solutions news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 166,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $3,074,757.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 654,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,109,378.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $533,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,362 shares of company stock worth $4,270,016. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Element Solutions

Element Solutions Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 2,609.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,635,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,748,000 after buying an additional 1,575,056 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,075,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $23,205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,627,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,749,000 after purchasing an additional 984,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Element Solutions by 5.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,663,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,157,000 after purchasing an additional 810,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESI opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

