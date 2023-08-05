Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $240.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WING. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush lowered Wingstop from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $224.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Shares of WING stock opened at $165.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.56. Wingstop has a one year low of $108.34 and a one year high of $223.77.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 36.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Wingstop by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

