B. Riley Raises WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Price Target to $14.00

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $316.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $26.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 194.74%.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director John Bolduc purchased 12,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $146,709.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,487.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $402,161 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

