Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT Lowered to $275.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $295.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $316.86.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $251.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.06 and its 200-day moving average is $292.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $351.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.