Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT Lowered to $260.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $316.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $251.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $351.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after acquiring an additional 33,572 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 24,898.7% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,321,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,399,000 after purchasing an additional 280,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,065,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,732,000 after acquiring an additional 32,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,535,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,306,000 after acquiring an additional 28,019 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

