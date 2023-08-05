Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GPI. Stephens raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $430.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of GPI stock opened at $261.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.37 and a 200-day moving average of $230.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $271.94.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.08 by $0.65. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive will post 42.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,296.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,140 shares of company stock worth $3,724,700. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 478,571 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after buying an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 251,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after buying an additional 156,029 shares during the last quarter. Conifer Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $23,727,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,479,000 after buying an additional 90,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

