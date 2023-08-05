PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Shares Down 8.8% Following Insider Selling

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $26.39. 72,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 478,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

Specifically, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $62,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,349,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,607,451.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $206,775 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.45.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.95 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PGT Innovations by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

