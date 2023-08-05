Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Up 9.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) were up 9.7% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Confluent traded as high as $34.14 and last traded at $34.04. Approximately 959,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,033,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.
CFLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.
In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $100,754.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $100,754.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $5,438,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,237,818 shares of company stock valued at $38,745,131. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.98.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative net margin of 69.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. The company had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.
