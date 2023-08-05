Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Up 9.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) were up 9.7% on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $40.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Confluent traded as high as $34.14 and last traded at $34.04. Approximately 959,579 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,033,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $100,754.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 3,496 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $100,754.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 135,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $5,438,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,237,818 shares of company stock valued at $38,745,131. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Confluent by 985.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 110,662 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Confluent by 51.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Confluent by 86.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth $3,159,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. boosted its stake in Confluent by 45.3% during the second quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 697,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,625,000 after buying an additional 217,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Confluent had a negative net margin of 69.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. The company had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

