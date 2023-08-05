Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Trading 10% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) traded up 10% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $34.47 and last traded at $33.70. 46,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 230,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $187.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $3,517,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $11,645,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at about $655,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $897.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.25.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

