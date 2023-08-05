Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $25.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 1,010,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 2,069,602 shares.The stock last traded at $20.41 and had previously closed at $21.61.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRSH. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.62.
In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $101,336.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at $253,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $175,912.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,314.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $101,336.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,914 shares of company stock worth $1,916,289. 26.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.70 and a beta of 0.88.
Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.
