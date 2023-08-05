Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $15.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 3,110,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 1,752,648 shares.The stock last traded at $14.27 and had previously closed at $9.97.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on UPWK. Bank of America lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,485 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $260,352.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,252,074.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,703 shares of company stock valued at $493,846. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the second quarter valued at $179,000. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the second quarter valued at $677,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,916,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,596,000 after acquiring an additional 75,243 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 40.3% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 449,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 129,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.36.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $160.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

