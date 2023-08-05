American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $122.75, but opened at $114.02. American Financial Group shares last traded at $113.73, with a volume of 90,523 shares traded.

The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.47). American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

In other news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $868,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $94,625,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,298,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,828,000 after purchasing an additional 440,104 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 511.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,498,000 after purchasing an additional 361,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,544,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,098,609,000 after purchasing an additional 313,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Financial Group by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,370,000 after purchasing an additional 290,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.37 and a 200 day moving average of $122.72.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

