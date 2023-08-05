Traders Buy High Volume of Upwork Call Options (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 11,709 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,006% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,059 call options.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $260,352.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,252,074.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 56,703 shares of company stock worth $493,846 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,998,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after buying an additional 1,355,200 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,481,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,047,000 after buying an additional 1,305,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,257,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after buying an additional 966,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Upwork by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,378,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after buying an additional 601,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

UPWK opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.60 and a beta of 1.54. Upwork has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $160.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

