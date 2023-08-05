Morgan Stanley Trims ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Target Price to $26.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZI. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.65.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,184,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,565 shares in the company, valued at $30,184,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $272,837,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,104,800. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 307,316 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 9,890.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 408,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 404,432 shares during the period. AlpInvest Partners B.V. grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 979,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,873,000 after purchasing an additional 33,633 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 795,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,201,000 after purchasing an additional 86,639 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

