Yellow Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:YELL)

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 12,689 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 257% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,555 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Yellow from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Yellow alerts:

Insider Transactions at Yellow

In other Yellow news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 3,022,488 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $1,964,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,771,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,301,762.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,607,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,190,387. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yellow

Yellow Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yellow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Elm Ridge Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yellow by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 979,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 394,763 shares during the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yellow by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 26,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Yellow by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 312,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 98,947 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Yellow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YELL opened at $3.57 on Friday. Yellow has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $185.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 2.79.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.50). Yellow had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yellow will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

About Yellow

(Get Free Report)

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.