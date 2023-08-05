REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.90, but opened at $17.54. REGENXBIO shares last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 39,902 shares.

The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 53.23% and a negative net margin of 282.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.58) earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 36,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 23,527 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 37,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $769.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.09.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

