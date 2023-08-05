Royal Bank of Canada Cuts NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 330

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 370 ($4.75) to GBX 330 ($4.24) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.62) to GBX 340 ($4.37) in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.62) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($4.11) to GBX 260 ($3.34) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 360 ($4.62) to GBX 350 ($4.49) in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 330 ($4.24).

NWG opened at GBX 237.40 ($3.05) on Wednesday. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 210.90 ($2.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 313.10 ($4.02). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 247.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 268. The company has a market capitalization of £21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Roisin Donnelly purchased 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £2,697.45 ($3,463.15). In other news, insider Roisin Donnelly acquired 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 245 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £2,697.45 ($3,463.15). Also, insider Katie Murray sold 604,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.52), for a total value of £1,657,297.22 ($2,127,740.69). 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

