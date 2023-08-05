ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Cut to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ZI has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.65.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $750,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 581,171 shares in the company, valued at $14,546,710.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,837,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $750,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 581,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,546,710.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,080,000 shares of company stock worth $55,104,800. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,608 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,530,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,752,000 after acquiring an additional 558,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,367 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,876,000 after acquiring an additional 115,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.