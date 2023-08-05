Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Bowman Consulting Group to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.34 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.23%. On average, analysts expect Bowman Consulting Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Down 0.5 %

BWMN opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $494.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98. Bowman Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $214,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,691,709.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $214,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,691,709.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $201,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,271,437.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,262 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1,039.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,281,000 after acquiring an additional 930,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 96,469 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 326.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 84,725 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,607,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 18,179.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 54,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

