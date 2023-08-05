Primoris Services (PRIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Primoris Services has set its FY 2023 guidance at $2.50-$2.70 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $2.50-2.70 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Primoris Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $31.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.26. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $32.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.05.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $553,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 295,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,156.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $104,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,907.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $553,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,156.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,295. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

