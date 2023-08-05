Quantum-Si (QSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 7th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.
Quantum-Si Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of QSI opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. Quantum-Si has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.43.
Quantum-Si Company Profile
Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.
