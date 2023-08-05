Quantum-Si (QSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 7th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

Get Quantum-Si alerts:

Quantum-Si Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of QSI opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. Quantum-Si has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $4.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Quantum-Si Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSI. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 31.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 168.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 51,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 388.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.